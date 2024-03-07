Deaths of women in BR in recent weeks not connected, but still concerning

BATON ROUGE - In just the last two weeks, three women have been killed, all under different circumstances.



"Well, I'll just say, we've seen situations in which ladies have been victims of violent offenses," said Lt. L'Jean McKneely with BRPD.



On Feb. 28, Destiney Buckley was killed and two other women were shot, police say, by Darrius Howard. Howard was arrested Wednesday in Oklahoma as a fugitive. The group knew each other and were involved in an argument before the shooting.



On March 3, the body of Abbi Burt was found with a gunshot wound to her head behind a gas station on Florida Boulevard. Police have not made any arrests yet, but believe Burt may have been living a high risk lifestyle.



And on Tuesday, Brittany Williams was shot and killed by Danielle Bell in a neighborhood on Stan Avenue. Bell was arrested after fleeing to Mississippi. She was reportedly in a long-term relationship with Williams, and family members said they had been arguing just before the shooting.



Williams' death highlights a rare type of domestic violence involving two women, but police say domestic violence of all types is up.



"There has been an uptick in domestic violence not only within this year, but all of last year. We've had an uptick in domestic violence shootings involving partners. They're having whatever issues they may have which may be man-woman, woman-woman, man-man--so the partners are having whatever issues they may have and resulting in violent offenses."



BRPD says there is help available to women who find themselves in a similar situation, no matter who is putting them in danger.



"Whether it's domestic violence, whether it's involving a partner, or if a person is having some sort of issue with someone out there in the streets of Baton Rouge, there are resources that are available to you that you can lean on that will assist you in dealing with that situation."