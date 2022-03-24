71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deadly tornado Tuesday was strongest in New Orleans history

3 hours 23 seconds ago Thursday, March 24 2022 Mar 24, 2022 March 24, 2022 2:02 PM March 24, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - A deadly tornado that carved an 11-mile path of destruction through the New Orleans area earlier this week was the strongest ever recorded there.

The National Weather Service said Thursday the twister reached maximum wind speeds up to 160 mph, making it  a powerful EF-3 tornado. Officials said the storm touched down around 7:20 p.m. and lasted over 15 minutes. 

The previous record for a tornado in New Orleans was set in February 2017.

The statement from the weather service added that the tornado ripped at least one home from its foundation. 

One person was killed in Arabi, and at least two other people were hurt. 

Trending News

Read more on the tornado here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days