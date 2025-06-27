84°
Deadline to file federal tax returns is today
BATON ROUGE - The clock is ticking to get those tax returns filed.
All federal returns must be electronically filed, or postmarked and mailed by midnight Wednesday. This year's return could pose a problem for victims of the flood.
For instance, if you paid off your 2016 property tax in 2017, then you can't deduct that from your 2016 return. Your 2017 will have two deductions.
Tax professionals are advising all flood victims to take an extra look, or have a professional look over your returns to make sure everything is accurate.
