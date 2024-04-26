86°
DEA to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday at BRPD Headquarters
BATON ROUGE - The Drug Enforcement Administration is holding the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for people to dispose of unneeded medications anonymously on Saturday, April 27.
For Baton Rouge, the collection will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Baton Rouge Police Headquarters.
The DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, or illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain tightly sealed in its original container. They will also continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges, provided the lithium batteries are removed.
