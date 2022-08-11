80°
Daughter of fallen BRPD officer given police welcome on her first day of school
BATON ROUGE - A girl who was just a baby when her police officer father was killed in an on-duty crash was greeted by her dad's fellow officers as she started her first day of school.
Officers lined up outside Central Private School on Thursday morning, giving Peyton Totty high-fives and walking her to her classroom.
Peyton is the daughter of Shane Totty, a Baton Rouge police officer who died in a crash after a truck pulled in front of his motorcycle while he was escorting a funeral procession back in 2019.
You can read more on the crash and Totty's funeral here.
