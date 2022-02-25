Daughter allegedly shot mother's live-in boyfriend at their home

BATON ROUGE - A woman allegedly shot her mother's live-in boyfriend after a family dispute at their home Thursday afternoon.

East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies said they arrived at the home on Tracy Avenue, near Joor Road, around 4 p.m. to find the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest and a hammer in his hand.

Witnesses said the couple was arguing when the woman's daughter, 21-year-old Keshiara Kibby, intervened and got into a fight with her mother's boyfriend. After the woman separated the two, arrest documents said the man armed himself with a hammer and tried to approach Kibby, at which point Kibby's mother forced him outside.

Witnesses said the situation was finally "calming down" when Kibby retrieved a gun from her room and confronted her mom's partner once again, ultimately shooting him in the chest outside their home.

Kibby left before law enforcement arrived but later returned to the scene. She turned over the weapon and admitted to shooting the victim in the chest, deputies said.

She was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Arrest documents said the victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.