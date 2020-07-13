Dangerous Heat Continues

Still hot. Still humid. Hang in there!

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Another Heat Advisory is in effect today until 8pm. Expect heat index values this afternoon to be between 108 and 112. Additionally, the New Orleans metro including St. James Parish is under an Excessive Heat Warning, their heat index values could be near 118 degrees. Limit your time outside and if you have to be outside make sure you are drinking plenty of water! A few showers will be possible this afternoon, mostly south of Baton Rouge (20% coverage). Overnight lows will struggle to get out of the 80s.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Temperatures will remain in the 90s for the rest of the 7-Day forecast. Heat index values will continue to climb into the triple digits at least for Tuesday. Even if we are not under an active Heat Advisory, it will still be very hot and humid. Each afternoon there is a chance for a few showers.

The Tropics: No active advisories.

THE EXPLANATION:

We are entering a transition period as the ridge continues to expand and eventually lift. The flow will shift to easterly and bring more rain and clouds. Humidity will stay put for the next 7 days. The heat index values will stay in the low 100s.

--Marisa

