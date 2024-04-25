Dancing for Big Buddy kicks off Saturday! Vote for your Storm Station Meteorologist Emma Kate Cowan!

BATON ROUGE - The countdown is on for Dancing for Big Buddy, a night of festivities and fun as local celebrities dance for charity.

Storm Station Meteorologist Emma Kate Cowan will be one of the star dancers! You can vote for her, see the list of every dancer participating, and purchase tickets for the event here. The event kicks off for a fun-filled night on Saturday.

Big Buddy pairs community leaders and local celebrities with professional dancers to show off their dancing skills. The event packs the LSU PMAC every year to raise funds for Big Buddy, a local nonprofit providing resources and support for children in the community.