Damage reported as Hurricane Francine rakes southeastern Louisiana
BATON ROUGE — Damage was reported in portions of southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday as Hurricane Francine crossed the region. The reports include:
East Baton Rouge Parish
Metal roof off a building in the Gardere area
Livingston Parish
A tree on a house off Juban Road.
Crews removing trees from the road in Port Vincent
A tree is down on La. 43, south of I-12, between Albany and Springfield.
Tangipahoa Parish
Tree down in Amite
West Baton Rouge Parish
