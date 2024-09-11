73°
Damage reported as Hurricane Francine rakes southeastern Louisiana

1 hour 59 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, September 11 2024 Sep 11, 2024 September 11, 2024 7:14 PM September 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Damage was reported in portions of southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday as Hurricane Francine crossed the region. The reports include:

East Baton Rouge Parish
Metal roof off a building in the Gardere area 

Livingston Parish
A tree on a house off Juban Road.

Crews removing trees from the road in Port Vincent

A tree is down on La. 43, south of I-12, between Albany and Springfield.

Tangipahoa Parish
Tree down in Amite

West Baton Rouge Parish

