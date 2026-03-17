TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5a: Accident in Scotlandville on I-110 NB at Harding Blvd/LA 408/Southern Univ/Metro Airport/Exit 6