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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
Trending News
5a: Accident in Scotlandville on I-110 NB at Harding Blvd/LA 408/Southern Univ/Metro Airport/Exit 6
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News Video
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Never-before-seen documents on Huey P. Long assassination on display at State Archives
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Tiger Bend Road striping work starts Tuesday
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New food pantry opens at Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center
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State officials, local leaders discuss 'legislative priorities' for East Baton Rouge Parish
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Four arrested on multiple felony drug charges following investigation by Assumption Parish...
Sports Video
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Southern football starts spring practice under new head coach
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Selection Sunday: Southern women back in March Madness after SWAC Championship
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Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball to play No. 15 Jacksonville in first...
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Chio's perfect scores help propel LSU past Arkansas on senior night
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LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson honored by Kay Yow Cancer Fund