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Never-before-seen documents on Huey P. Long assassination on display at State Archives

1 hour 41 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, March 16 2026 Mar 16, 2026 March 16, 2026 10:25 PM March 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Never-before-seen documents surrounding the assassination of former governor Huey P. Long are now available for public viewing at the State Archives. 

The documents were donated by author Jack. B. McGuire after he used them for his new book. 

The records greatly expand on the details of the assassination and introduce new reports and lines of investigation not previously made public. 

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The files contain investigations into rumors and hearsay, reports by Long's bodyguards and more. 

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