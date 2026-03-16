Denham Springs man arrested on weapons and drug charges following traffic stop

HOUMA — A Denham Springs man was arrested on weapons and drug charges on Monday following a traffic stop in Terrebonne Parish.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies encountered 29-year-old Levante Tyree Goodson during a traffic stop where they observed an AK-47 rifle along with a large amount of cash on the floorboard area of the vehicle.

Goodson, along with a female passenger and a young child were removed from the vehicle.

During the investigation of the vehicle, deputies recovered a rifle, distribution amounts of marijuana, illegal psychedelic mushrooms, multiple forms of drug paraphernalia and about $6,400 in cash.

Goodson was arrested on several charges, including illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of narcotics, illegal possession of a CDS in the presence of a person under 17, obstruction of justice, possession with intent to distribute, transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Goodson remains jailed on a $100,000 bond.