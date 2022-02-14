45°
Latest Weather Blog
DA won't seek death penalty for alleged killer Kenneth Gleason; trial set for 2019
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge district attorney won't pursue the death penalty for a man accused in two potentially racially-motivated killings last year.
Kenneth Gleason is facing charges in the 2017 shootings of Donald Smart and Bruce Cofield in Baton Rouge. He is also accused of shooting into a black family's home. In both deadly shootings, police say Gleason had no known connections to the victims.
DA Hillar Moore says Smart's family requested that the death penalty not be sought due to their religious beliefs. Moore says he's also looking to consolidate the two murders into one case.
A trial is set for March 11, 2019, with a status hearing scheduled for this December.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Valentine's Day rush helps local restaurant feel "back to normal"
-
Road widening outside of controversial Ascension Parish subdivision doesn't quell concerns, some...
-
Construction of new Intracoastal Bridge set to begin in April
-
Month-long water leak found after call to 2 On Your Side
-
Cynthia Perkins takes plea deal in child sex crimes case, must testify...