DA undecided on death penalty for man charged with killing pregnant girlfriend and her son

BATON ROUGE - Despite the heinous nature of the crimes he is accused of, 20-year-old Brynnen Murphy appeared calm and well-mannered at his first court hearing.

Murphy is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend, Kaylen Johnson, and dumping her body along Burbank Drive before throwing her two-year-old son, Kaden, off a 30-foot bridge into a dry riverbed in Central.

According to police, the baby was alive and cried once he hit the ground.

"This is a first-degree murder case that has the potential to carry the death penalty, not that we've made any decisions at all at this point," District Attorney Hillar Moore said.

Moore says the autopsies will determine how to proceed with the case.

Though a motive has not yet been revealed, Moore offered this:

"People who are pregnant, ladies who are pregnant, are at a higher risk for homicide. It's one of the leading causes of death for women who are pregnant and this surely seems to bear that statistic out. It's really sad"

Moore also said Murphy wasn't offered anything for his confession, and it won't have any bearing on how he tries the case.