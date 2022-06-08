83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
DA prosecuting Ronald Greene case plans to run for La. attorney general

4 hours 24 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, June 08 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

MONROE -  The district attorney looking to prosecute state troopers involved in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest has announced his plans to run for state attorney general. 

Union Parish District Attorney John Belton said he will address the Baton Rouge Press Club as a candidate for attorney general next week.

Belton was asked by federal authorities to wait to make a prosecution decision on state charges related to Greene's death.

In April, he told the WBRZ Investigative Unit that federal authorities have withdrawn the request and he can now proceed with state charges against those who played a role in Greene's death.

Attorney General Jeff Landry, who has had that job since January 2016, had no comment Wednesday. Landry is widely rumored to be interested in running for governor.

The election is scheduled for Nov. 18, 2023.

