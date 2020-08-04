D-D Breaux speaks on her 43 year LSU career

It's a little easier to figure out when to hang it up when you look back and have the career that LSU Gymnastics Head Coach D-D- Breaux has had.

"I just knew when the time would be right. I thought maybe one more year. I was contemplating that, but the time is right," said D-D Breaux.

Since taking over the program in 43 seasons ago, the 9-time SEC coach of the year has seen the program grow into one of the powerhouses in the sport.

More than 800 wins, 4 SEC championships and multiple runner up finishes in the NCAA championship are all on the resume for Breaux.

"Even in the weeds, even when things were down, even when they were taking me out of my office and moving me into a cubicle and all of those things, I never stopped believing that this program could be a premiere program in the country" said Breaux.

