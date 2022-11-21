38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cuban-born Baton Rouge resident wins first Latin Grammy at 95

2 hours 46 minutes 28 seconds ago Sunday, November 20 2022 Nov 20, 2022 November 20, 2022 9:19 PM November 20, 2022 in News
Source: Today
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - At 95 years old, Cuban-born musician Angela Alvarez won her first Latin Grammy for best new artist. 

Alvarez put out her debut self-titled album in 2021 that accompanied a feature-length documentary produced by her grandson Carlos Alvarez. 

Trending News

Angela Alvarez grew up in Cuba and escaped to the United States in the mid-1960s, years after sending her four children to America following Cuba's revolution in 1962. Alvarez settled in Baton Rouge where she still lives. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days