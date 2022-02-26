Crystal clear and cool

With high pressure parked over the region, tranquil weather will continue.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Another unseasonably cool afternoon is ahead. Expect abundant sunshine, but that won’t do much to the cool air mass that has settled into place, as light northerly winds continue. Highs will likely keep to the low 60s, 5-10 degrees below average for the second full day of spring. Overnight won’t be as cold, but still chilly with a low in the low 40s beneath clear skies.

Up Next: Tuesday Afternoon thermometers will return to “that’s more like it” territory. More sunshine is on the way aiding an afternoon high back to 70 degrees. Winds will be shifting southerly. A big difference will be felt on Tuesday Night as a south wind of 5-10mph keeps lows in the upper 50s. Clouds will increase on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Thursday as another cold front comes into town.

THE SCIENCE:

Forecast Discussion: High pressure will slowly move to the Florida Gulf Coast by Tuesday allowing return flow to set up and moderate temperatures. The high will remain close enough that clear skies and generally quiet weather will be the tale through Wednesday. A cold front will sweep across the region on Thursday, likely bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms across the Gulf Coast. At this time, the most favorable ingredients for severe weather are expected to stay just north—not to say we won’t see some action locally. The appears to be a decent amount of instability and moisture setting up along with cool enough temperatures aloft that gusty wind and hail may be back on the table. A quick dry out and cool down can be anticipated behind the front on Friday.

--Josh

Twitter: @Josh_Eachus



Google+: Josh Eachus

Facebook: Meteorologist Josh Eachus