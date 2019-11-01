Crowds swarm church field to be part of Kanye West's "Sunday Service' Friday night

BATON ROUGE - Skeptics can now put the rumors to rest after Kanye West made his debut in the capital city for his highly-anticipated Sunday Service event on Friday evening.

The Chicago rapper's visit, in the field of Bethany Church's south campus, was announced in the middle of the week.

A huge crowd swarmed the field around the three enormous crosses that can be seen from Interstate 10. A choir could be heard singing popular gospel tunes.

West, hit the stage shortly before 8 p.m., accompanied by at least three of his children.

This is about as close as I could get. Hard to see for many. He came out right before 8 @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/rJ8Q7lDbAZ — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) November 2, 2019

The performance came one week after the entertainer dropped his gospel-rap album, "Jesus is King." The attention-grabbing record centersaround West's recent conversion to Christianity.