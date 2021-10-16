Crews working to clear drainage canals in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - City and parish workers have joined forces in Livingston Parish to take on drainage problems.

Many city workers have been hard at work whacking weeds growing in drainage canals around Denham Springs. Their focus is in one area that was hit particularly hard by the 2016 flood.

"Drainage in the city has been compromised since the flood of 2016," Mayor Gerard Landry tells WBRZ.

Denham Springs has joined a 10-year agreement with Gravity Drainage District #1, to have a team of workers concentrate on clearing out drainage ditches and canals.

"They have really stepped up to the plate and committed four men, four days a week, right here in the city of Denham Springs," Landry said.

One resident, Vicky Sanders, says the drainage on her street is horrible.

"It's awful," Sanders says. "The streets flood. I have water sitting in my yard. I have big pools."

In fact, water is still on her front lawn from the last rainfall. She's ready for the drainage workers to get to her street, but the mayor is asking residents to remain patient.

Landry says drainage crews will eventually get to Sanders' house, and to every street in the city: "They'll make a pass through the city and when they finish, they'll come right back and start over again."

To report any drainage problems, residents can contact city hall at (225) 665-8121 or the drainage district at (225) 664-5827.