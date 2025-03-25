58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews respond to reports of 16-year-old shot on N. 30th Street

7 years 8 months 1 week ago Friday, July 14 2017 Jul 14, 2017 July 14, 2017 10:51 PM July 14, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – Emergency crews responded to the 600 block of N. 30th Street where a 16-year-old was reportedly shot. 

Sources say the victim is in stable condition. The incident occurred on Friday around 4:30 p.m. 

No further details have been released at this time. 

Trending News

This is a developing story and will updated as more information becomes available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days