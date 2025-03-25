58°
Crews respond to reports of 16-year-old shot on N. 30th Street
BATON ROUGE – Emergency crews responded to the 600 block of N. 30th Street where a 16-year-old was reportedly shot.
Sources say the victim is in stable condition. The incident occurred on Friday around 4:30 p.m.
No further details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story and will updated as more information becomes available.
