Crews respond to early-morning house fire off Antioch Boulevard

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire department responded to a house fire on Antioch Boulevard early Wednesday morning. 

The fire started around 3:30 a.m.. SGFD has not released further information. It was unclear how the fire started, but officials said there were no injuries. 

This is a developing story.

