Crews close off part of Jones Creek Road due to gas leak
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have closed off Jones Creek Road while crews work to repair a gas leak Tuesday afternoon.
The leak was reported around 1:45 p.m. on Jones Creek between Coursey Boulevard and the Jones Creek bridge. The St. George Fire Department says the leak was caused by a piece of construction equipment hitting a gas line.
Entergy crews have closed off the road while the line is fixed.
