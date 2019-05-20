75°
Crews called to clear chemical spill on I-10 in Lafayette after 18-wheeler overturns

3 hours 33 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, May 20 2019 May 20, 2019 May 20, 2019 4:55 AM May 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - Crews closed part of I-10 after an 18-wheeler overturned and spilled a chemical onto the roadway early Monday morning.

According to KATC, the crash happened before 3 a.m. on the Ambassador Caffery eastbound off-ramp in Lafayette. The crash forced police to close I-10 between I-49 and Scott eastbound. 

Fire officials say the truck was carrying an alcohol mixed product at the time of the crash. At this time, authorities say the leak has been contained. I-10 West was closed immediately after the crash, but is now open. 

The cause of the crash hasn't been released at this time. 

