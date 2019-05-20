Crews called to clear chemical spill on I-10 in Lafayette after 18-wheeler overturns

Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - Crews closed part of I-10 after an 18-wheeler overturned and spilled a chemical onto the roadway early Monday morning.

According to KATC, the crash happened before 3 a.m. on the Ambassador Caffery eastbound off-ramp in Lafayette. The crash forced police to close I-10 between I-49 and Scott eastbound.

HAZ MAT: I-10 E is shut down in Lafayette after truck overturns and spills an unknown chemical. Traffic is diverted at LA 93 in Scott. pic.twitter.com/4zty6uoyL7 — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) May 20, 2019

Fire officials say the truck was carrying an alcohol mixed product at the time of the crash. At this time, authorities say the leak has been contained. I-10 West was closed immediately after the crash, but is now open.

Troop I Traffic Advisory:



Lafayette Police Department & Lousiana State Police are investigating a crash involving HazMat on I-10 EB at the Ambassador Caffery off-ramp (EXIT 100). All EB traffic is being diverted to US 90 at EXIT 97 in Scott. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/HGVw6bpVOM — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) May 20, 2019

The cause of the crash hasn't been released at this time.