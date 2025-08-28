90°
Crews begin pouring concrete for bridge deck for new City Park Lake bridge as part of I-10 widening

Thursday, August 28 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Crews have begun pouring the bridge deck for the new City Park Lake bridge, marking a key step forward as progress continues on the first stage of the I-10 widening project near the University Lakes. 

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials said Thursday that this phase includes widening the westbound bridge, local roadway modifications and corridor improvements between City Park Lake and Perkins Road.

Earlier this week, DOTD closed Dalrymple Drive as crews worked to continue the widening project. 

