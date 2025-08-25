91°
DOTD: Dalrymple Drive closure continuing I-10 Widening Project set for Monday night, Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE — A Dalrymple Drive closure originally scheduled for mid-August will now start Monday night, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials said.
DOTD said the Monday evening and Tuesday morning closure is to continue work on the I-10 Widening Project between East Lakeshore Drive and March Street. The stretch between Lakeshore and March will be closed from 7 p.m. on Monday to 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
The closures, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said, "are necessary for the progression of the project."
