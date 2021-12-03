Crews battle propane blaze behind townhouse on Sharlo Avenue

BATON ROUGE - One person is without a home after firefighters battled an accidental blaze from a propane tank for two hours Friday night.

Just after 5:30 p.m., the Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of Sharlo Avenue, where a propane tank connected to a grill caught on fire behind a townhouse. The fire also spread to a small space in the attic where crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze after cutting a hole in the roof to vent heat. Firefighters finally got the situation under control at 7:26 p.m.

The townhouse and the home connected to it sustained smoke and water damage. No one was home at the time of the blaze, but one person was displaced by the incident. Crews heard barking from the connected home and made the emergency decision to rescue two dogs inside, who were later reunited with their owners.

According to BRFD, the cause of the fire was accidental and most of the fire damage was in the attic.