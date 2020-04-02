Crawfish Tracker: Prices dive even lower

BATON ROUGE - Amid all the craziness in our daily lives right now, at least finding reasonably priced crawfish is about as easy as it's ever been.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price of boiled crawfish has fallen to $3.71 per pound in the capital area as even more restaurants slash their prices for mudbugs. The average cost for live is also looking lower at about $2.50 by the pound.

You can find boiled crawfish for as low as $2.50 by the pound at some spots in the Baton Rouge area, and several spots are also going as low as $1.99 per pound for live.

You can get the full results of the Crawfish Price Index by clicking here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

Stay safe, and stay inside y'all!