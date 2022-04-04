72°
Crawfish Tracker: Prices dead in the water
BATON ROUGE - There was virtually no change in the capital area crawfish market this weekend, killing a weeks-long streak of consecutive price drops.
According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled mudbugs is unchanged from last week, still hovering around $5.27 per pound. The cost for live crawfish was still just over $3.80 on average.
The lowest prices for live and boiled crawfish were unchanged from last week at $3 and $3.99 per pound, respectively.
