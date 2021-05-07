Crawfish Tracker: Lower prices hold steady for another week

BATON ROUGE - Not much changed in the capital area's crawfish market ahead of Mother's Day weekend, but that's not so bad.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of crawfish in the Baton Rouge area was largely stagnant compared to last week. The average price for boiled crawfish was about $3.72 per pound, and live crawfish are going for about $2.58 on average.

The low for boiled crawfish, at restaurants polled for the tracker, is still $2.39. Live mudbugs are going for as low as $1.75 per pound.

