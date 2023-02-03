55°
Crawfish Tracker: Early buyers beware
BATON ROUGE - If you're looking to get your crawfish fix a little early this year, then you better be prepared to pay up.
The WBRZ Crawfish Price Index has the average for the capital area sitting around $5.84 per pound for boiled crawfish. The low price for boiled on the crawfish tracker is sitting at $4.89 per pound.
Live crawfish are going for roughly $4.50 per pound on average, though several spots aren't even selling them live just yet.
Check out the full results of the Crawfish Price Index here.
