Crawfish Tracker: Early buyers beware

BATON ROUGE - If you're looking to get your crawfish fix a little early this year, then you better be prepared to pay up.

The WBRZ Crawfish Price Index has the average for the capital area sitting around $5.84 per pound for boiled crawfish. The low price for boiled on the crawfish tracker is sitting at $4.89 per pound.

Live crawfish are going for roughly $4.50 per pound on average, though several spots aren't even selling them live just yet.

Check out the full results of the Crawfish Price Index here.