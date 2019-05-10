Crawfish Tracker: Cheap crawfish for a rainy Mother's Day weekend

BATON ROUGE - We may be looking at a stormy weekend, but crawfish prices are the cheapest they've been all season as we finally reach Mother's Day.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, this week's average price for boiled crawfish is sitting at $3.94 per pound.

It's yet another new low for the season so far, about 20 cents less than last week's average. Live crawfish are sitting even cheaper at roughly $2.66 per pound on average.

You can grab a pound of boiled crawdads for as low as $2.69, depending on the spot.

You can compare more local prices by checking the price index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index