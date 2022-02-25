49°
Crawfish Tracker: A pricey Mardi Gras weekend
BATON ROUGE - If you were hoping for crawfish prices to ease heading into Mardi Gras weekend, you're going to be sorely disappointed.
The price for boiled crawfish is STILL averaging around $6.14 in the capital area, virtually unchanged from last week's average. The average price of live crawdads is also stuck around $4.71 per pound as well.
The cheapest boiled crawfish among our polled restaurants is (you guessed it) the same as last week, right around $5.49 by the pound. We do, however, have a new low for live crawfish at $3.75 per pound.
You can check out those prices on this week's Crawfish Price Index by clicking here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index
