Crawfish Tracker: A pricey Mardi Gras weekend

1 hour 5 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, February 25 2022 Feb 25, 2022 February 25, 2022 4:46 PM February 25, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - If you were hoping for crawfish prices to ease heading into Mardi Gras weekend, you're going to be sorely disappointed.

The price for boiled crawfish is STILL averaging around $6.14 in the capital area, virtually unchanged from last week's average. The average price of live crawdads is also stuck around $4.71 per pound as well. 

The cheapest boiled crawfish among our polled restaurants is (you guessed it) the same as last week, right around $5.49 by the pound. We do, however, have a new low for live crawfish at $3.75 per pound.

You can check out those prices on this week's Crawfish Price Index by clicking here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

