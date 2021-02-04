Crawfish season off to a pricey start in capital area

BATON ROUGE – It's that time of year again. WBRZ is tracking the price of boiled crawfish around the city.

They are on the higher end right now, at least $6 per pound for boiled at many places. But when the warm weather sticks around, prices are likely to drop significantly.

"The first week was hit or miss because all of that cold weather,” said Dylan Lane, who owns LA Boilers Seafood with his wife Destiny. “When the cold weather gets in the 30s at night time, it does damage on things because the crawfish are not going to want to get in the traps.”

The pair started to sell boiled crawfish two weeks ago.

"Mostly we're weekend warriors. We make all of our money on the weekends,” Lane said.

Even though it’s early in the season and the supply is up and down, Lane is selling around 400 sacks of crawfish per week. The price for a pound is at $6.99.

"What we have to deal with is can we take orders for live. What's the catch going to be like, because we're not going to take an order that we can't put our word behind. And we're dealing with mother nature,” Lane said.

Down the street at Berthelot’s Crawfish, one pound of boiled crawfish is going for $6.

“It’s been wonderful. We’re getting a lot of big ones and not too many small ones,” manager Ricky Saucier said.

The average price in the capital area is in between $6 to $7.

“No one is trying to price gauge when it comes to these high prices. We still work off of the same percentage we’ve always worked off of,” Lane said.

Those in the industry expect the season to pick up around Lent, when farmers will be able to catch more crawfish.

“When supply is not meeting demand, the farmers aren’t going to drop their price because they’re selling everything they can get their hands on,” Lane said.

“As the spillway crawfish come in, the prices will drop,” Saucier added.

Click here to keep up with the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, and check back for updated prices each week.