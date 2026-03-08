Crawfish cook-off fundraiser being held for Deputy Nick Tullier

DENHAM SPRINGS- A crawfish-cook off fundraiser is set for May 19 for Deputy Nick Tullier.

Tullier was critically wounded in the July 2016 ambush that left three law enforcement officers dead. Tullier was shot in the head and initially was not expected to survive.

Through rehabilitation, a donated wheelchair-accessible van, and prayers Tullier has made remarkable progress.

Last month he was placed in an Intensive Care Unit with pneumonia. On Monday, the 'Nick Tullier Strong' Facebook page, run by the deputy's family and friends, announced that X-rays showed some lung improvement, but he still has some congestion.

The crawfish cook-off event will be held at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Denham Springs. The price for teams is $100 and corporate teams are $1,000. Tickets for the event are $50.

According to a post, 100 percent of the proceeds will go to help Tullier.