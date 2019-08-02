84°
Crashes caused traffic delays on I-12 in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Multiple crashes were reported on I-12 West in Livingston Parish Friday.
Before 9:30 a.m. troopers with Louisiana State Police were called to a four vehicle crash between Albany and Holden.
All lanes are open I-12 West at mile marker 29 (Holden). Congestion is 1 mile in length.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 2, 2019
Another crash involving a jackknifed 18-wheeler was also reported. Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office responded.
It's unclear if any injuries have been reported.
WBRZ has reached out for more information.
