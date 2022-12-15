Crash on I-10 west slows morning commute with two-lane shutdown

BATON ROUGE - A crash on I-10 west at Siegen Lane bogged down the morning commute into the city Thursday morning.

The crash left two of the left lanes blocked on I-10 west before Siegen Lane.

As of 9:30 a.m., all lanes were reopened. Delays from the crash reached past Highland Road at peak congestion.