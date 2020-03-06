Crash on I-10 West near College Drive snarls traffic Friday

BATON ROUGE - A crash on I-10 complicated traffic throughout parts of the capital area Friday morning.

The collision happened at I-10 Westbound near the College Drive around 9:45 a.m. Three people were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The crash shut down two lanes of traffic, backing up traffic past the Essen Lane exit on both I-10 and I-12 west.

The crash has since been cleared, but traffic remains backed up in the area.