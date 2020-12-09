Latest Weather Blog
Crash near Bluff Road leads to closure of Hwy 74 at Iberville-Ascension Parish line
IBERVILLE PARISH - Early Wednesday (Dec. 9) morning, a crash led to the closure of Hwy 74 near Bluff Road.
The accident, which occurred west of Bluff Road around 6 a.m., resulted in the closure of Hwy 74 in both directions.
As officials respond to the crash, motorists are advised to use LA 73 to LA 30 as an alternate route.
At this time it is unknown if the crash resulted in any injuries.
This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.
For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.
APSO: Highway 74 both eastbound and westbound at Oak Fields Drive is shut down due to an accident. Please use alternate route.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) December 9, 2020
During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
