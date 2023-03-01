78°
Crash involving car, train shuts down Essen Lane

Wednesday, March 01 2023
BATON ROUGE - A wreck involving a car and a train is blocking traffic on Essen Lane Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Essen just north of Perkins Road. No major injuries were reported.

It's unclear how long the road will be closed. 

This is a developing story. 

