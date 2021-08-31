91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crash involving 18-wheeler blocking I-12 west at Essen Lane

52 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, August 31 2021 Aug 31, 2021 August 31, 2021 3:56 PM August 31, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a major crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-12 Tuesday afternoon.

A large police presence amassed on I-12 west near Essen Lane. Video showed at least two other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Several police vehicles, multiple firetrucks and an ambulance were responding to the crash scene.

No serious injuries were reported. 

Three lanes are currently blocked on I-12 west at the crash.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days