Crash closes lanes on North Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE – Police are investigating a crash that closed lanes along North Acadian Thruway, Wednesday night. A WBRZ News 2 photographer was on the scene as a wrecker worked to flip the crashed car back onto its wheels. The wreck happened near the intersection of North Acadian and Brady Street.
At least one person was taken to the hospital. We're working to learn more about that person's condition.
News 2 and WBRZ.com will update this story as more information becomes available.
