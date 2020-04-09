Cox donates nearly 300 lbs of crawfish to healthcare workers at COVID-19 testing center

BATON ROUGE- The coronavirus testing center at Baton Rouge General in Mid City was open Thursday so that workers could have off for Good Friday.

Cox cable delivered a special surprise to the healthcare workers while they missed out on the meal that many quarantined Louisianians are enjoying at home; crawfish.

Nurses are overwhelmed and thankful for that southern hospitality.

"It's actually heartwarming to the nursing staff and to the personnel here to feel like everyone in the community cares, so thank you. We really appreciate it," Chief nursing officer at Mid City, Joni Lemoine said.

Practicing social distancing, Cox workers stayed in their cars while nurses unloaded the goods.

"We really shouldn't be having crawfish boils, so we wanted to bring the crawfish boul to the COVID-19 workers," Cox's public affairs spokesperson, David D'Aquin said.

Hospital workers received nearly 300 pounds of crawfish, all thanks to Cox Communications and Tony's Seafood.

D'Aquin said these healthcare professionals are doing work that he would never be able to do, and for that, he wanted to show his gratitude.

"The biggest message is just thank you. Thank you so much for everything you're doing to keep our community safe and healthy. Your bravery is so appreciated," D'Aquin said.

Cox is also keeping its customers in mind by offering free internet for 60 days to families with low incomes.