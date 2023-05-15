75°
Covington man on motorcycle killed in drunk-driving crash early Sunday morning
COVINGTON - A man was killed on Sunday morning when an alleged drunk driver ran into his motorcycle.
According to State Police, 34-year-old Marlin Swaggerty was driving along LA 437 near North Fitzmorris Road around 1 a.m.
Troopers say 54-year-old Warren Barringer was driving the opposite way of Swaggerty and made a left turn, hitting the front of the motorcycle. Both vehicles ran off the road.
Swaggerty died at the scene. Barringer was arrested after testing over the legal limit for alcohol. He was booked for vehicular homicide, first offense DWI and failure to yield while turning left.
