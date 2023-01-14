COVID-testing initiatives ramp up during holiday season

BATON ROUGE - In an effort to protect the health of south Louisiana's communities, the Louisiana National Guard, Louisiana Department of Health, and Ochsner Health Systems are all continuing to administer COVID-19 tests at various locations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.

Currently, a total of nearly 4.2 million tests have been administered throughout the state.

Those wishing to be tested as the holiday season continues have ample opportunity to do so.

Tests will be administered at The Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales from Monday (Dec. 28) through Wednesday (Dec. 30) and then pause for three days. Testing at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center will then resume Monday, Jan. 4.

This testing initiative is led by the state's Department of Health and the National Guard.

In the upcoming days, COVID-19 testing, care of Ochsner Health Systems, will also be available at the locations listed below.

Monday, December 28

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

BREC Jefferson Highway Park

8133 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Tuesday, December 29

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Addis Community Center - WBR

7520 LA-1 Addis, LA 70710

Wednesday, December 30

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

City of Denham Springs – Street Department

940 Government St. Denham Springs, LA 70726

WBRZ spoke with a resident who chose to be tested at one of the aforementioned testing locations. She explained why she decided to undergo COVID testing, saying, "It's extremely important. I mean, how can you go along with life when you're (possibly) sick and passing on symptoms and really not sure?"

"So, I think knowledge is power in this situation," she explained. "...it's just really important to get as much knowledge as you can, and one of those ways is getting tested and making sure you're either healthy and safe and can go out into the world, or you need to quarantine yourself."

State health officials, likewise, urge Louisiana's residents to be tested if they suspect they may have COVID or if they feel they've been in the presence of someone with the infection.

For additional information on Ochsner Health's COVID testing initiative, please click here.

Details on Louisiana Department of Health's testing efforts are available here.