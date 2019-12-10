Court rejects Cosby's attempt to overturn his conviction and prison sentence

Bill Cosby

A Tuesday morning ruling by the Pennsylvania Superior Court has affirmed that Bill Cosby will remain in prison for sexual assault.

In September of 2018, Cosby was sentenced to 3-10 years behind bars for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

According to NPR, Cosby hoped to overturn his conviction and prison sentence by asking the Superior Court to review questions related to the handling of his case.

Cosby questioned whether or not the lower court should have allowed the five women to testify, whether the complaint should have been dismissed based on a 2005 agreement with a prosecutor, and whether details from Cosby’s deposition about his possession and distribution of Quaaludes to women in the 1970’s should have been allowed.

Despite Cosby’s efforts, the Superior Court rejected the former actor's assertions and even detailed their reasons for doing so in a 94-page document.

Cosby is currently serving time in SCI Phoenix in Pennsylvania.