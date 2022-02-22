Latest Weather Blog
Couples line up to get married on 2-22-22
LIVINGSTON - Something old, something new, something borrowed, something two.
"Today is a lucky number day. 2-22-22 And we're marrying everyone for $22," Donna Devall said.
Tie The Knot Wedding Chapel in Livingston is getting couples hitched one after the other on this special date.
Devall has been officiating weddings at this chapel for four years.
"I wanted to build something small and intimate for people who didn't want the big experience but still wanted to make it special."
She knew today would be a popular day to tie the knot. In fact, she's got 10 of them lined up.
"We're getting ready to get married, doing a big wedding in Cabo, and we wanted to do the formal things before we left," Lorrie Lewis said.
Lewis and her husband Paul were extra lucky—getting to say "I do" at 2:22 p.m.
"2-22-22 at 2:22 is perfect. Hard to forget that date and time."
