Couple's daughter finds mom shot, dad dead in attempted murder-suicide

3 years 8 months 1 week ago Friday, October 28 2016 Oct 28, 2016 October 28, 2016 3:32 PM October 28, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

PONCHATOULA - Police here spent Friday investigating a suspected attempted murder-suicide.

Police said Jamey Edwards, 41, shot his wife before shooting himself inside their home on East I-55 Service Road. The woman, Crystal Hope Moore, survived the shooting. Jamey Edwards died, police told the Hammond newspaper, Daily Star.

Investigators said the couple's 21-year-old daughter made the discovery around 9:17 a.m. Friday. The shooting happened a few hours after a similar one in Baton Rouge.

Police said the woman is in critical condition at a Hammond hospital.

