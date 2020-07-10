79°
Couple's daughter finds mom shot, dad dead in attempted murder-suicide
PONCHATOULA - Police here spent Friday investigating a suspected attempted murder-suicide.
Police said Jamey Edwards, 41, shot his wife before shooting himself inside their home on East I-55 Service Road. The woman, Crystal Hope Moore, survived the shooting. Jamey Edwards died, police told the Hammond newspaper, Daily Star.
Investigators said the couple's 21-year-old daughter made the discovery around 9:17 a.m. Friday. The shooting happened a few hours after a similar one in Baton Rouge.
Police said the woman is in critical condition at a Hammond hospital.
