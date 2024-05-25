82°
Couple celebrates 67th anniversary by volunteering at Gonzales Jambalaya Festival
GONZALES - An Ascension Parish couple celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on Saturday by doing what they love — volunteering together at the Gonzales Jambalaya Festival.
The festival association shared photos of Mr. Frank and Mrs. Carol Ann Frederic in matching Jambalaya Festival Association shirts, sharing a bite of cake before going to volunteer.
Mrs. Carol Ann's outfit was complete with earrings shaped like a jambalaya pot with "Gonzales" written across the front.
The Jambalaya Festival runs through Sunday afternoon.
